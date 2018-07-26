Rebecca Adlington finds love again following split from Harry Needs - meet her new boyfriend The Olympic swimmer looked loved-up at the wedding of Tom Parker and Kelsey Being

Rebecca Adlington looked a picture of happiness at the wedding of her friends Tom Parker and Kelsey Being last week, and she had a lot to smile about! The Olympic swimmer has found love again with new boyfriend Andrew Parsons, who accompanied her to the star-studded ceremony. The couple looked a picture of happiness as they posed with fellow guests at the wedding. Taking to Instagram, Rebecca shared a gorgeous series of photos from the big day, including one of them posing in venue's grounds in Surrey, and wrote next to it: "The beautiful wedding of @tomparkerofficial and @being_kelsey #funwedding #dancing #singing#tomandkelseygotmarried."

Rebecca Adlington and her new boyfriend Andrew Parsons

The mother-of-one was also pictured with her new boyfriend in another photo posted on guest Stefania Aleksander's Instagram page, which also featured Jay McGuinness. While no direct announcement about their relationship has been made, it is clear from the photos that they are very happy together.

The happy couple made an appearance together at Tom Parker and Kelsey Being's wedding

Rebecca's romance follows from her relationship with Harry Needs, which ended in June 2016. The former couple share three-year-old daughter Summer and remain on good terms. In June, Rebecca paid tribute to her ex-husband on social media, and posted a photo of him with a neworn Summer. In the caption, she told the Olympic champion that it has "been amazing for me to watch your guys bond grow more everyday." The pair also celebrated their daughter's birthday together, and spent Christmas as a family.

Rebecca remains on good terms with ex-husband Harry Needs

Following their separation, Rebecca reflected on their marriage. In an interview with Radio Times in 2017, she said of Harry: "He was younger than me, he saw Beijing and he really idolised me. We were dating for a long time and Harry had to step back and say, 'I have to figure out whether I like you or whether I like you because of everything you've achieved.' He wanted to make sure he was with me for the right reasons." The gold medal winner also spoke about the difficulties of dealing with a separation in the public eye. "Your heart is broken any way," she said. "It baffles me that someone thinks they can comment on someone's life they know nothing about."