This video of Meghan Markle before she became a royal shows just how fun and down-to-earth she is We LOVE this!

Makeup artist Daniel Martin has spoken in the past of the close relationship he shares with his most high-profile client, the Duchess of Sussex – and on Saturday he took to Instagram to share a very candid video of Meghan before she became part of the royal family. In the post, which he shared to wish a happy 37th birthday to the Duchess, he wrote: "Happiest of birthdays my friend!!" alongside some sweet emojis. The adorable video shows Meghan eating raspberries off each of her fingers in quick succession!

Meghan looked to be having lots of fun with her friends

"Ready?" she can be heard asking, before collapsing into a fit of giggles after Daniel tells her he's filming. Once finished, she waves her bare fingers at the camera as she tries to chew on her snack! Fans loved seeing the behind-the-scenes video from the MUA – who did Meghan's wedding makeup - as the post had gained thousands of views within minutes of posting.

Daniel previously admitted that he wasn't sure how to behave around the new royal when he greeted her on the morning of her royal wedding - but Meghan had the best response for him. He told People following the big day: "I asked her 'Do I bow to you? I don't want to disrespect you, but I've known you for almost ten years. What's up?'" He then said that Meghan started laughing and said, "I'm always going to be Meg!"

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Despite her reassurance, the makeup artist promised to himself he would be on his best behaviour when he next sees the Duchess. He added: "But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!"

Daniel also recently revealed that Meghan has been doing her own makeup for her official events since the wedding. When asked by fans whether he had created her look for July's RAF centenary event, he said: "I didn't [do the makeup] but she's so good herself, right!?" He then reiterated: "She did her makeup herself for this."