A look into Princess Anne's close bond with her father Prince Philip

She is the only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, so there's no denying that Princess Anne has a special place in her parents' hearts. In honour of her 68th birthday on Wednesday, HELLO! has decided to take a closer look into her bond with her father. The Princess Royal was born in 1950, a year after the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed Prince Charles into the world. The royal couple welcomed their third and fourth children - Princes Andrew and Edward almost a decade later.

Princess Anne is believe to be Prince Philip's favourite child

Close friends and family have previously been open about Philip's relationship with his children - with many claiming that Anne is his favourite child. The royal Princess has inherited many qualities from her father, showing her love for sports and dedicating her life as a working royal. Eileen Parker, wife of Philip's close friend Mike Parker, previously revealed via Daily Mail: "[Philip] always had more fun with Anne. Charles is more like the Queen, while Anne is very like Prince Philip."

On the day Princess Anne was born - 15 August 1950 - Philip was promoted to the rank of lieutenant-commander in the Royal Navy. After the birth, he allegedly told everyone: "It's the sweetest girl." When she was growing up in the royal household, Anne confessed that she didn't mind that her parents weren't around much. "They were supportive and never really quibbled about what you wanted to do," she said, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward. "There were occasional comments like - 'was that really a good idea?' I don't think that any of us for a second thought that she [the Queen] didn't care for us in the same way as any other mother did."

Prince Philip and his daughter share a love of sports

Having entered the public life at age 18, Anne has dedicated the majority of her time to serving her country. It was recently revealed that she is one of the most hardest-working royals. She worked 105 days out of a possible 215 this year. The Princess Royal also topped the list last year carrying out an astonishing 540 official duties both at home and overseas. In 2017, Prince Philip announced his retirement at the age of 96 after 65 years of service. When Anne was asked about whether she would ever slow down on her commitments, she told the BBC in 2010: "Look around at the members of my family who are considerably older than me and tell me whether they have set an example which suggests I might - unlikely."

Princess is the only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip

Out of all the Queen's children, Anne has been the most successful in leading an independent identity, both as a professional horsewoman and in her charity work. And in order to lead a relatively normal life, Anne turned down royal titles for her own children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, knowing that her position in the line of succession would be moved down once her brothers had children.

