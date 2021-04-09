Prince Philip's most memorable quotes and witty one-liners

In light of the news that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has sadly passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021, commemorate the royal's many years of service with a look back at his most memorable, brilliant and hilarious quotes...
- To the Queen after her coronation: "Where did you get the hat?"
- To a hospital matron in the Caribbean: "You have mosquitos. I have the press."
- To a Scottish driving instructor: "How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?"
- On meeting an Australian man who introduced himself and said, "My wife is a doctor of philosophy and much more important than I am," he replied: "Ah yes, we have that trouble in our family too!"
- To Tom Jones after his Royal Variety Performance in 1969: "What do you gargle with, pebbles?"
- During Elton John's performance at the show in 2001: "I wish he'd turn the microphone off!"
- To Elton John himself, his neighbour in Windsor, on learning he had sold his gold Aston Martin: "Oh, it’s you that owns that ghastly car – we often see it when driving to Windsor Castle."
Prince Philip and the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2014
- On the recession of the Eighties: "Everyone was saying we must have more leisure. Now they are complaining they are unemployed. "
- Meeting a local woman during a trip to Kenya: " You are a woman, aren't you?"
- On meeting a 13 year-old-boy who dreamed of travelling to space: "You could do with losing a little bit of weight."
- To BBC news reader Michael Buerk, who replied that, yes, he did know what the Duke of Edingburgh scheme was: "Well, that's more than you know about anything else then."
- On the dark red uniform worn by pupils of Queen Anne's school in Reading: "It makes you all look like Dracula's daughters."
- To expats in Abu Dhabi: "Are you running away from something?"
Prince Philip sharing a laugh with locals during a visit to the Czech Republic in 1996
- Meeting a fashion designer in 2009: "You didn't design your beard too well, did you?"
- To a group of female Labour MPs: "Ah, so this is the feminist corner then!"
- His opinion of the president of Nigeria's traditional attire: "You look like you're ready for bed."
- To a group of industrial workers: "I have never been noticeably reticent about talking on subjects about which I know nothing."
- On his school days: "I was not the least aware I was any different from any of the others. It's true I had this title of Prince, but it's surprising how you can live it down. My favourite subject at school was avoiding unnecessary work."
- His assessment of the £18million British embassy in Berlin, opened by his wife: "It's a vast waste of space."
- After learning that Prince Edward had been admitted to Jesus College Cambridge with a C and two D grades at A Level: "What a friend we have in Jesus."
- Concluding a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1968: "As so often happens, I discover that it would have been better to keep my mouth shut."
