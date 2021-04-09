Princess Anne and family comfort Queen at Windsor Castle after sad death of Prince Philip Anne was joined by her husband and son

Princess Anne has visited her mother, the Queen, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence were joined by Anne's son Peter Phillips as they visited at Windsor Castle.

Sky News reported the visit.

Anne's visit comes after her older brother Prince Charles drove from his home in Highgrove to Windsor on Friday to be with his mother.

READ: A closer look at Princess Anne's special bond with her father Prince Philip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers moving tribute to his "dear Papa"

Charles is the Queen and Prince Philip's eldest son, and is next in line to the throne.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also visited earlier on Saturday.

Sophie briefly spoke to reporters as she departed the Berkshire residence, and said: "The Queen has been amazing."

A statement was released on Friday 9 April confirming the sad news of Philip's death.

MORE: Prince Philip's funeral: how to watch and join in with minute's silence

MORE: Royal family to wear mourning bands on public engagements in honour of Prince Philip

Anne was joined by husband Timothy and son Peter at Windsor Castle on Saturday

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

READ: All of Prince Philip's funeral details: royal guests, face masks, touching elements, more

It is thought Anne and Timothy, along with Peter and his younger sister Zara Tindall, will be among the 30 guests at Philip's funeral.

Anne's son Peter and his seven cousins are all expected to attend the funeral

It's expected that the monarch's four children, Charles, Anne, Prince Andrew and Edward will be in attendance.

The Queen and Prince Philip also shared eight grandchildren: Peter, Zara, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

MORE: Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren

All eight are expected to attend.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be much smaller than originally planned.

The funeral will be a ceremonial royal funeral, in line with Prince Philip's personal wishes, taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.

MORE: Prince Philip obituary: The Duke's incredible life from childhood to duty

There will be no public access and while a procession will take place within the grounds of the castle, from the Duke's resting place to the chapel, there will be no way of seeing anything from outside the castle.

Charles visited on Friday after the death of his father

Consequently, the royal family has asked that members of the public do not visit Windsor on the day, but instead watch the funeral, which will be broadcast on TV.

On Saturday Charles paid a touching tribute to his "dear Papa".

Speaking from his Gloucester home Prince Charles said: "I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.