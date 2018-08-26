The Cambridges are in Balmoral, and Prince George has just hit a new royal milestone The young royal has been visiting his great-grandmother in Scotland this weekend

Prince George has been enjoying time off from school over the summer holidays, and most recently he has gone to Scotland to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle. And during his visit, the five-year-old has hit a new royal milestone by going along to his first ever grouse shoot. According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, George was joined by his mum the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen, as well as other members of the royal family, including his grandfather Prince Charles, great-uncle Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, and second cousins Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. Making up the party were Zara and Mike Tindall.

Prince George went on his first grouse shoot at Balmoral

George has certainly had a fun-filled few months. The future King celebrated his fifth birthday in Mustique in July, and has since been spending time at his family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The house holds a very special meaning to both George and Charlotte, who spent the first few years of their lives there before relocating to London. It is highly anticipated that Prince William and Kate, as well as George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be seen out at some point during their stay at Balmoral, which will mark their first public appearance since Louis' christening in July.

The royal family adore Balmoral

Over the past few weeks, many members of the royal family have been seen out attending the Sunday church service at Crathie with the Queen, including Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cornwall. Last week, meanwhile, Philip was spotted out for the first time since June, having kept a low-profile over the past few months following his retirement and hip surgery.

The Queen goes to Balmoral every summer, and it is without a doubt one of her favourite places in the world. The 92-year-old monarch has been visiting her residence, Balmoral Castle, for years, with her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once saying the sovereign was most happy there. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

