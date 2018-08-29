The Queen leads royal family in returning to work this week Her Majesty is stepping back into the spotlight on Saturday

It's back to school and back to work for many around the UK this week – and for members of the royal family, it's no different. The Queen will return to official duty on Saturday, carrying out her first engagement following her summer break in Balmoral. The 92-year-old monarch will remain in Scotland until October, and while there, is expected to make various official appearances.

The first is this weekend when she is due to open the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. The park is a 15-minute drive away from the Queen's summer residence, Balmoral Castle, and every year Her Majesty traditionally attends the Braemar Gathering where she watches fun games including the tossing of the caber, tug of war and a children's sack race.

The Queen traditionally attends the Braemar Gathering at the beginning of September

In previous years she has been joined by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and her husband Prince Philip, although it is not yet known whether her 97-year-old husband, who retired from royal duties last summer, will attend. The royal family's autumn agenda is already filling up with various engagements.

Prince William has two dates in the diary for September – a visit to the Royal Mail's International Logistics Centre in Langley on 6 September and a visit to the Great Exhibition of the North in Newcastle the following day. His wife Kate is still on maternity leave, although she is expected to return to work in the next month or so.

Meanwhile Prince Charles, who has also been holidaying in Scotland, will attend events in London next week, including a visit to the Royal Albert Hall, the Old Vic theatre to mark its 200th anniversary and, accompanied by his wife Camilla, a visit to the newly refurbished 'Maiden' Yacht, which is working with partner charities to promote the education of girls around the world.

On 4 September, Prince Harry and Meghan will also attend the annual WellChild Awards in London – an inspiring night commending the courage of seriously ill children and their families, and thanking volunteers and staff who support them. Two days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend 100 Days to Peace, a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster.

