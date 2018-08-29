Fans defend Stacey Solomon after she is branded 'boring' and 'desperate' by magazine The Loose Women panellist thanked fans for their support

Stacey Solomon was inundated with support from her fans after she was labelled "boring," "desperate" and "cheap" by a magazine. The Loose Women panellist shared a photo of the glossy's cover, writing on Twitter: "That's the meanest thing I've ever seen." She continued to call out the publication, asking why they feel the need to "constantly tear people down in a bullying manner".

The 28-year-old shared another lengthy post, explaining that the comments in the magazine said people were "bored" of her celebrating her natural body. The singer-turned-presenter thanked her followers on social media, seeing the silver lining and writing: "The best thing to come out of social media is learning that most people are inherently kind, want to build people up and work together in creating a kinder, safer environment for everyone around them."

The magazine claimed people were "bored" of Stacey celebrating her body

She continued: "Kind people and your support never ceases to amaze me, it's because of you that eventually people won't feel so insecure and low about themselves. So thank you."

Fans rushed to defend Stacey after the hurtful comments were published. Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts tweeted: "Babe you're one the brightest lights in a room. So kind and beautiful. Those people who write these kind of things are unhappy souls. Polar opposite of you!" Olly Murs added: "@StaceySolomon can't believe they have used this as a headline! What a load of rubbish!"

Blogger Tina Bailey wrote: "And they wonder why so many girls/women hate themselves when faced with covers like this on the magazine rack...? This is appalling - It's like you're promoting bullying and endorsing using these terms to describe people in the real world. #ThisIsNotOkay." Meanwhile, ECBC mental health charity replied: "This is disgusting. This is why organisations like ours exist because organisations like yours exist literally to put down anyone and destroy their #selfesteem and #mentalhealth."

Clearly overwhelmed by the love and support, the mum-of-two tweeted in a last post: "Final thoughts... and for everyone on here, you are so inspirational and will be the reason people will begin to feel that they can be themselves. So thank you."

