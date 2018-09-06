Prince Charles thought his GQ Lifetime Achievement Award was a 'mistake' He thought he'd won a fashion gong!

Prince Charles was a guest at the star-studded GQ Men of the Year awards on Wednesday night, picking up the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the glossy magazine. Speaking on stage as he accepted the gong, he admitted he thought he'd been awarded a fashion prize initially! "When I was first told of GQ magazine's wish to give me a Man Of The Year award I felt sure it must have been some kind of mistake," he said. "I thought it must be some sort of ill-deserved fashion award. Particularly as in fashion terms I'm like a stopped clock. In otherwords I'm fashionable once every 25 years."

Prince Charles at the GQ Awards

He said he then learned the gong was for his philanthropy, adding: "It really is incredibly kind of you and GQ magazine to do this. As you can imagine there is nothing more satisfying than seeing thedifference you can make to so many young people's lives. If you can actually provide them with an opportunity, help them to develop self-confidence and self-esteem, suddenly their lives can be transformed."

The Prince is patron or president of more than 400 charities, focusing on topics ranging from the environment to youth opportunity, food sustainability, architecture and faith. In 1976, he founded The Prince's Trust, which has offered practical and financial support to nearly 900,000 young people, helping them into education, training and jobs.

Accepting his accolade

Dylan Jones, editor of GQ, praised Charles for his incredible charity work. "The Prince of Wales has given his service to charities andphilanthropic endeavours with such steadfast revolve, clarity of purposeand dedication to others, at home and on the world stage.We are particularly honoured to be able to dedicate the Prince of Wales with this award during British GQ's 30th Anniversary this year."

The glamorous ceremony was also attended by the likes of Chrissy Teigan and John Legend, Chris Hemsworth and Kate Beckinsale.