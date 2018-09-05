There's something extra special about Prince Charles' new car He debuted it today on his way to meet one of his charities

A Jaguar is a car fit for a Prince, but what about a Prince who's also a committed environmentalist? Prince Charles has solved the dilemma by opting for the Jaguar I-Paces, which is the British Royal Family’s first all-electric car. Charles arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to speak to children who have beneffited from the Children & the Arts charity which he founded in 2002. He joked about the £60,000 Loire Blue car by calling it, "Silent but deadly." A single charge could get Charles from Clarence House to his Highgrove retreat in Gloucestershire without stopping, but for the time-being he will stick to using it just for official duties in London.

Prince Charles arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in his new car

This isn't the first time the royals have shown a liking for classic cars that are friendlier to the environment than normal models. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose a sleek Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero as their wedding car earlier this year. Charles also converted his vintage Aston Martin to run on bioethanol fuel made from wine and whey (yes, really). He originally received the rare DB6 MK2 for his 21st birthday in 1969 before lending it to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their wedding day in 2012. And Prince Philip was one of the first people to drive a prototype electric vehicle back in the 1970s!

Charles is known as an advocate for environmental issues and most recently spoke out about the war on plastic. Addressing the International Sustainability Unit at the British Academy earlier this year, he said: "Over the last few years, the awareness and science about the negative impacts of plastic waste in our ocean have grown significantly," before adding: "The nightmare result of eight million tons of plastic entering the ocean every year is set to get worse rather than better. We cannot, indeed must not, allow this situation to continue."

