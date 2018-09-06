Princess Eugenie looks adorable in throwback photo from first day of school - take a look The bride-to-be reminisced on her school days on Instagram

We may not have any new photos of Prince George returning for his second year of school, but Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans by sharing a throwback photo from her own school days on Thursday - and she looked adorable!

The bride-to-be took to Instagram to post her #ThrowbackThursday post, showing her all dressed up in school uniform alongside her sister Princess Beatrice, who looked a little less excited about their return to school. "Throwback to school days. Clearly I was more excited than Beatrice!" Eugenie captioned the snap.

Princess Eugenie shared a throwback photo from her first day of school

The sweet photo showed the siblings dressed in matching uniform for their primary school, Upton House school in Windsor. It was taken on their first day of term in 1994, with their proud mum Sarah, Duchess of York, on hand with their school bags and books, which were labelled: "Beatrice York".

Both Beatrice and Eugenie attended Upton House school until 1995, before moving on to nearby Coworth Park school. The siblings went on to attend St George's School in Windsor, and while Princess Beatrice completed her A-Levels there, Eugenie went on to Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she studied for A-Levels in Art, English Literature and History of Art. The 28-year-old recently spoke of the "happy memories" she had from her school days as she returned to open the refurbished Memorial Hall there.

The Princess started school in 1994

The royal shared snaps of the special engagement on her Instagram account in June, and wrote alongside them: "Such a lovely day going to see my old school, Marlborough College and opening the newly refurbished Memorial Hall, built to honour the 749 former pupils that lost their lives on the battlefield in WWI. So many happy memories visiting my old art school and house. #throwbackthursday."

Dressed in a summery green dress, the royal was shown around the school, and shared snaps of herself looking at the students' artwork, giving a speech, and unveiling a plaque for the new Memorial Hall.

