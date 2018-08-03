The Duchess of York reveals pride for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's stunning Vogue photoshoot This is lovely!

Sarah Ferguson has has given her seal of approval on daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's recent British Vogue interview, expressing her pride by re-sharing Princess Eugenie's Instagram post on the subject. The caption read: "I’m very proud to be in the September issue of Vogue alongside my beautiful big sister talking about our bond, who we are and what we stand for. Thank you to the wonderful team at Vogue, @seanthomas_photo and @edward_enninful for asking us to be part of your journey @voguemagazine."

Sarah's loyal followers were of course quick to comment their own thoughts on the stunning photoshoot, with glowing reviews. "Gorgeous sisters! Gorgeous photograph! Love their furry babies, as well," one said, referring to the Princess' dogs, which also appear in the picture. Another wrote: "Beauties! I CANNOT wait for the wedding!!! We will be here in California having a watching party!"

The interview and photoshoot, which is published in the September issue of the magazine – out on Friday – sees the royal sisters open up about their close bond, and their balancing roles between work and royal duties. "We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also Princesses, and doing all of this in the public eye," Beatrice told the publication.

"We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there," Eugenie adds. "Nowadays it's so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image on Instagram – but it's important that it's real. We're real."

The pair also opened up about their close bond as sisters, revealing they've been there for each other during hard times. "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset," Eugenie said of one particular moment, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace. "We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."