Princess Beatrice lets slip her sweet nickname for Eugenie To be fair, ‘Eugenie’ is a bit of a mouthful...

We love Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s sisterly friendship, and in their most recent interview with British Vogue, we loved the way they spoke about their sweet bond (and bickerings!). But we couldn’t help but notice Beatrice refer to Eugenie in a far less formal way than expected - in the interview, she shortened her sister’s name to just ‘Euge’. After all, it’s probably easier to shout during a heated argument, and an easier way to sign off a text message...

The sisters spoke candidly in the September issue of Vogue

Beatrice used the nickname when she spoke about her sister as the pair were discussing wedding planning. When asked whether Eugenie has turned in a Bride-zilla with all the stress of the big day, her older sister said “Euge is amazing” and that she is a very “modern bride”. To this, Eugenie apparently laughed and said that she “wasn’t stressed at all” - it must help when you’ve got a supportive sister by your side, though.

Eugenie also shortened her sister’s name, but this is much easier to guess - she calls her big sister ‘Bea’. So, now we’ve heard Prince Harry refer to his wife as ‘Meg’, we’re wondering who else in the extended royal family have nicknames?

The sisters featured alongside Rihanna in British Vogue

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s interview featured in the September issue of British Vogue, where they spoke candidly about their lives in the public eye, Eugenie’s wedding, and the pressures of social media. Eugenie used the opportunity to explain how normal they are, despite their huge following, saying, "We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there.” Speaking of social media, which they both use, she said: "Nowadays it's so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image on Instagram – but it's important that it's real. We're real.” We couldn’t agree more!