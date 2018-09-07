Find out which royal dog went missing and was found by police The royal couple were said to have been worried about their pet

One royal couple had a dramatic incident earlier in the week when their beloved pet dog went missing from home. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's dog Siri got lost a few days ago, but luckily help was at hand from a police officer, who took her to a local police station to be returned to her grateful owners.

Detailing the incident on Instagram, officers from The Royal Norrmalm Police Station shared a photo of Siri, as well as the moment the Swedish royals came to pick her up. "Siri was drowsy and tired after her unknown despair during the day," the caption read. "The colleague from Turlag 7 had to carry Siri out to the police bus, where she quickly fell asleep in her safe arms." The police went on to say: "The Norrmalm Police are also here for princes and princesses."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's pet dog Siri went missing

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia certainly appeared happy their dog came to no harm. The couple, who live with their two young children Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, smiled as they stood alongside the police officer. They were dressed more casually than we are used to seeing them, with Carl Philip wearing a relaxed white shirt and trousers, while his wife was dressed down in jeans, a loose-fitting white top and padded gilet.

Siri was picked up by a police officer before being returned home

The couple are not the only young royals to welcome a pet dog into their family; Prince William and Kate's dog Ludo has become a much-loved member of the family, and has previously starred in official portraits alongside their son Prince George. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed their own pet into the family - after adopting a black Labrador named Oz. According to royal biographer Sally Bedel Smith, the pooch has joined Prince Harry, Meghan and their other rescue dog, Guy, at their home - where he is sure to be getting lots of love and fuss from dog-lover Meghan.

