Princess Madeleine of Sweden's new family home in Miami revealed The Swedish royal family used to live in London

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family are settling into life in Florida and have found themselves a new home. According to Swedish publication Svensk Damtidning, the royals are renting a house in Miami which sits in a gated community protected by guards. They have access to a communal swimming pool and tennis court, shared by other residents.

The Swedish royal court announced in August that Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill would be relocating to Florida with their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. The palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age".

Madeleine and her family are settled in Miami © Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden

The statement added: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

Little Adrienne was baptised in June

Madeleine and Chris moved to the English capital in autumn 2015, but the princess was always conscious to regularly visit her family and carry out her royal duties in her native Sweden. She also chose to give birth to her two youngest children Nicolas and Adrienne in Sweden in 2015 and 2018 respectively, while Leonore was born in New York in 2014. The couple's third child Adrienne arrived in March, and the little girl was baptised at Drottningholm Palace chapel on 8 June, exactly five years after her parents married in June 2013.

A look back at Swedish royal christenings:

Madeleine returned to work just one month after giving birth to take part in a conference for her mum Queen Silvia's charity, the World Childhood Foundation. The caring royal has worked for the charity since 2006, both in Stockholm and in the US. Madeleine, who used to live in New York, has served as a member of Childhood's Swedish board of directors since February 2016 and is an honorary board member of Childhood USA.

