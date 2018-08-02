Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big exciting family announcement The family moved to London in 2015

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has announced some very exciting family news. The Swedish court has revealed that the princess and her husband Chris O'Neill are relocating to Florida with their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. The palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age".

The statement added: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

The palace announced the news alongside this family portrait © Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden

Madeleine and Chris moved to the English capital in autumn 2015, but the princess was always conscious to regularly visit her family and carry out her royal duties in her native Sweden. She also chose to give birth to her two youngest children in Sweden while Leonore was born in New York. It sounds like British businessman Chris will spend a lot of time travelling between the UK and the US for his job.

Madeleine welcomed her third child in March

The couple recently welcomed their third child Princess Adrienne in March. The adorable little girl was baptised at Drottningholm Palace chapel on 8 June, exactly five years after her parents married in June 2013 and four years after her sister Princess Leonore's christening in June 2014.

A look back at Swedish royal christenings:

Madeleine returned to work just one month after giving birth to take part in a conference for her mum Queen Silvia's charity, the World Childhood Foundation. The caring royal has worked for the charity since 2006, both in Stockholm and in the US. Madeleine, who used to live in New York, has served as a member of Childhood's Swedish board of directors since February 2016 and is an honorary board member of Childhood USA.