Prince William reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' favourite bedtime story The proud dad revealed his children's favourite book

Prince William has revealed the bedtime story he reads to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and it's a classic! The proud dad revealed The Gruffalo was "a hit" with his young children, as he met with the book's author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler at the Tusk Rhino Trail outside his home at Kensington Palace on Monday evening.

The duo have decorated one of 21 model rhinos with characters from their book The Ugly Five as part of a project to raise awareness of the "critical threat" facing rhino populations at the hands of poachers. The Duke of Cambridge said he "loved" the model, which featured some of their best loved characters, and later admitted that the pair needed no introduction when they met.

Prince William revealed George and Charlotte love The Gruffalo

"I know who you are. It's a big hit in our household, The Gruffalo," George told Julia and Axel, adding that he could see the model rhino from the windows of his home. "It's amazing, I love it. You can tell it's you guys. It's the eyes [of the animals] I think, you can always tell the eyes." Prince William also joked that it was a good job his eldest son Prince George, five, didn't know the rhino was for sale otherwise he would be "keeping an eye on it".

MORE: Prince William handed gift for Prince George - but doesn't seem very happy about it

Loading the player...

See Prince William at the Tusk Rhino Trail

The dad-of-three spent 20 minutes having a tour of the Tusk Rhino Trail, which features 21 model rhinos decorated by artists for charity. The models are currently on public displays at locations around London but will be sold at a Christie's auction on 9 October to raise money for Tusk, of which William is patron. "It’s amazing," the Duke proclaimed, as he walked around the small temporary display outside the Palace. "They’re brilliant, very good. I hope it’s created some debate."

RELATED: Prince Harry reveals one sweet thing he has in common with nephew Prince George

The Duke met the book's author and illustrator on Monday

It's no surprise The Gruffalo has become popular with the Cambridges; since it was originally published in 1999, the book has captivated youngsters around the world, winning several awards and going on to be developed into West End and Broadway plays, as well as an Oscar nominated animated film starring James Corden, Helena Bonham Carter and Rob Brydon.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.