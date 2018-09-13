Kate Middleton secretly carries out engagement during maternity leave The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to return to work in the next few weeks

The Duchess of Cambridge has carried out a private engagement at Kensington Palace, signalling her gradual return to work. Kate, who is on maternity leave, was on hand to say a formal goodbye to Prince William's private secretary Miguel Head, who was stepping down from his post after ten years.

According to the Court Circular, the couple received Miguel on Wednesday afternoon upon relinquishing his appointment as the Duke's private secretary. The meeting was a private one, which explains why no photos of William, Kate and Miguel have surfaced.

Miguel's resignation was announced in March, with a spokesperson for Prince William saying: "His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel's advice and support over the last decade. He has been an outstanding press secretary and private secretary, and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of the Duke's office. He has also been a valued adviser during an important period in His Royal Highness's life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future."

Miguel Head has officially left his role after 10 years

Around the same time of the announcement, ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship also revealed that Miguel had had his civil partnership updated with Islington council. The tweet read: "Prince William's Private Secretary Miguel Head had a busy day yesterday: 1. He announced his departure from the job 2. He also got married! Miguel had his long standing civil partnership 'updated'."

Kensington Palace also confirmed that Simon Case, a civil servant who previously worked in the Department for Exiting the European Union, will take over Miguel's role. A private secretary is the most senior appointment in William and Kate's team, and Simon will have overall responsibility for the management of the household. He will be in charge of organising William's diary while also accompanying him on official engagements and any upcoming tours.

