Is this the next time we'll see Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis?

Royal fans can't wait to find out when the Duchess of Cambridge will return to work following her maternity leave – and when they'll next catch a glimpse of her newborn son Prince Louis. The four-month-old has not been seen in public for a while; his last high-profile appearance was at his christening in July. And given his young age, Louis is not expected to make any more public outings. But royal watchers need not despair. The youngster will most likely feature in an official portrait soon.

Speaking in HELLO!'s Royal Watch Facebook Live, our royal correspondent Emily Nash said: "There are no big family outings that we're aware of in the next few months, no Trooping the Colour, nothing like that. We often see them around Christmas, the family quite often send out a Christmas card or there's some sort of image of them and I think we'd all like to see the Cambridges as a family of five. Perhaps wearing some festive jumpers!"

Emily added: "And of course the children's grandfather has a very big birthday coming up. Prince Charles is turning 70 on 14 November so it could be an opportunity for all the family to get together, who knows? There are reports of a big party, I'm sure there will be big celebrations."

Louis may also follow in his sister Princess Charlotte's footsteps and pose at six months old. Kate released an adorable set of portraits of Charlotte in November 2015, having taken the pictures herself at home.

Fans are hoping the Cambridges will pose for their first Christmas card

As for the Duchess herself, she is due to return to work in the autumn. Her first engagement has not been announced, but Kate will most likely be back on the royal circuit in October. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are due to travel to the UK for an official state visit from 23 to 24 October, and Kate is expected to take part in their welcome. It's likely that she'll attend the state banquet held in the Dutch royals' honour, alongside other senior members of the royal family. If she does, fashion watchers can look forward to seeing Kate don a tiara and a dazzling evening gown.

