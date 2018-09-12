Prince William will revisit place where he proposed to Kate for this special reason He'll be taking a tour of Africa in a new role...

We all know the fairytale story of how Prince William proposed to then-Kate Middleton during a safari trip near the foothills of Mount Kenya, and now the prince will revisit the special place as part of a tour of Africa in his work as patron of the Royal African Society. William took over the role after his grandmother the Queen stepped down from it last year after 64 years. He will visit Namibia, Tanzania and, of course, his beloved Kenya, to work on helping to save wildlife species that are endangered by poaching. At a reception in London held by the Royal African Society, William attended his first engagement with them since becoming patron and spoke of his passion for Africa and protecting its animals.

William helped raise poaching awareness at the Tusk Rhino Trail this week

The 36-year-old Prince told the room: “I first fell in love with Africa when I spent time in Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania as a teenager. I was captivated and have been hankering to get back as often as possible ever since. That is why, when you kindly asked me to become the patron of the Royal African Society last year, it was a pretty easy offer to accept.” He added: “I am delighted to be speaking to you tonight just before I travel again to Africa later this month on a working visit to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya.”

Speaking about the what his work will involve, William concluded: “Like so many others, I am deeply saddened by the numbers of elephant, rhino and pangolin who have been illegally slaughtered for their tusks, horns and scales. But the illegal wildlife trade also has a devastating human impact. Too many brave rangers are tragically killed each year by poachers. Communities see their tourist livelihoods threatened. This is why I am committed to doing what I can to help end this terrible, global crime. This will be a particular focus of my upcoming visit to Africa, and of course the Conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade taking place here in London in October.”

Kensington Palace will release more details later this week about the visit.