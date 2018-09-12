Strictly's Kevin Clifton is totally unrecognisable – see his dramatic new look Kevin, is that you?!

Wow, is that you Kevin Clifton? We almost didn't recognise the Strictly Come Dancing star in new photos that were released to announce some exciting news. Kevin will be playing the role of Stacee Jaxx in musical Rock of Ages next year, and a first look at the dancer in character shows his dramatic transformation. Kevin wears a long brunette wig and lashes of mascara and eyeliner in the promotional photos, as he channels a rocker in ripped jeans, a leather jacket, a bandana and a pair of biker boots.

Kevin, who announced his split from wife Karen Clifton earlier this year, will play the role of Stacee from 22 January to 6 April 2019 and again in June and July. In the interim, Blue singer Antony Costa will take his place. Kevin wrote on Instagram: "So excited to announce that I will be playing Stacee Jaxx in @rockofagesmusicaluk 2019!!!"

The 35-year-old dancer is currently starring in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. He has been paired with journalist Stacey Dooley but if the couple reach Blackpool, it's not known whether Kevin will be able to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour as it starts in January, around the same time that he will be on stage for his new musical.

Kevin will play Stacee Jaxx in musical Rock of Ages next year

Nevertheless, fans are excited to see Kevin and his new partner Stacey take to the dancefloor for the first live show in a couple of weeks. Taking to Instagram before Stacey was revealed, Kevin spoke about the "wicked day" he had spent at the studio, filming the opening credits and shooting the first official photos with his partner.

The dancer was a far cry from his Strictly look

"She is really lovely and she's really easy to work with, lots of fun," he said, before admitting: "I'm usually quite awkward when we have to do all this because you don't really know your partner yet and you have to do pictures with them and a couple of little moves and you haven't done any training. And I can be a bit awkward with all that stuff, but no, I had a really nice day today."

