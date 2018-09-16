Prince William and Kate to attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party? There will be two other family members missing...

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expected to attend Prince Charles' 70th birthday concert on October 25, but Prince Harry and Meghan unfortunately won't be there as they will not be in the country. Sources tell HELLO! that the event, which takes place three weeks before Charles' actual birthday in November, is being organised with the help of his wife Camilla. It will be held at Buckingham Palace as part of a series of celebrations for the landmark birthday - and was originally supposed to be a surprise! Kate is thought to be gradually returning to public engagements after her maternity leave, joining her husband William at the special gala. The Duchess will be making a few appearances in the coming months, but will not be back to work properly until late Autumn.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will have to miss the party as the newly-wed couple will be overseas on a tour of Australia, Fiji Tonga and New Zealand. Earlier in the year, the pair delayed their honeymoon to attend a garden party in Charles' honour in May. They will be back from their tour in November to celebrate Harry’s father's 70th birthday proper in another party being held by the Queen.

It is thought that invites for October's concert were sent out last week, featuring an exciting program of opera, ballet and Shakespearean drama. The event will mark Charles' commitment to the Arts and it is being produced by key figures and organisations in the industry, including the Royal Ballet, the Chorus of the Royal Opera House and Greg Doran, Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, the Prince has also curated a special exhibition at Buckingham Palace, Prince and Patron, which features some of his favourite artworks and treasured family pieces in celebration of his 70th year. The exhibition is open until September 30. It is also thought the palace will release an official portrait of Charles, who is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, to help celebrate his big day!

