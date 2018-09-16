Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to class This will be amazing

There won't be long for royal fans to have to wait until they see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again, as they will be going back to class next week for their next public engagement. On Monday 24 September, the royal couple will be visiting Loughborough University for the We Are Coach Core Awards. The event aims to empower young people through sport, and Prince Harry and Meghan will be joined by over 200 young apprentices on the night. Kensington Palace confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter last week, and many people were excited by it. "They're great role models for future leaders," one wrote in the comments section, while another said: "Oh yay great! Always a pleasure seeing them."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be going to Loughborough University

Harry and Meghan were last seen out at a charity gala last Thursday – 100 Days to Peace – which marked the end of the First World War, hosted at Central Hall Westminster. The couple turned heads upon their arrival at the charity gala, with Meghan dressed to impress in a navy Jason Wu shift dress, following on from the power Altuzarra suit she wore at the WellChild awards a few days before. The one-off concert was an evening of music and reflection in aid of three charities working to support military veterans facing mental health challenges. The charities were Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together - the campaign run by Prince Harry and Meghan alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal couple always delight the crowds during their public engagements

Over the weekend, meanwhile, the royal couple have been enjoying celebrating Harry's birthday in private. The Prince turned 34 on Saturday, and while it is not known how they spent the day, we are sure that Meghan made it a day to remember for her husband. Harry's birthday marked his first as a married man, and Meghan had previously spoken out about her thoughtful attitude towards present buying in her now closed-down blog, The Tig. She wrote: "It’s easy to grab another T-shirt for your man — but you’ll likely steal it for PJs anyway," she said. "Instead, give him something creative that he’ll actually enjoy."

