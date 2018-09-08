The Queen is planning a very lavish 70th birthday party for Prince Charles - all the details Sounds like a night to remember!

Prince Charles will celebrate his landmark 70th birthday in November – and his mother the Queen certainly isn't scrimping on the celebrations for her eldest son! The monarch is planning a lavish party to celebrate his special day, according to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English – and the invites have already been sent out. The report reads: "Invitations to hundreds of family and friends have secretly gone out for the private bash, which will be held in the State Rooms on Wednesday, November 14, the Prince’s birthday."

As for what the party will entail, details are understandably being kept very private – though it's thought that the Queen will make a speech in tribute to Charles. The impressive guest list will include close family, of course, as well as European royalty. Prince Philip is also expected to make a rare appearance.

The Prince has already begun celebrating his birthday publicly. Back in May, just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, he attended a Buckingham Palace garden party alongside representatives from his many patronages, charities and military affiliations – with his wife Camilla, and Harry and Meghan also in attendance.

Charles has also curated a special exhibition at Buckingham Palace, Prince and Patron, which features some of his favourite artworks and treasured family pieces in celebration of his 70th year. The exhibition is open until September 30.

According to the report, the future king will mark his birthday on our screens, too, since has has agreed to appear in a BBC documentary and has had a film crew following him for the last few months. ITV will also broadcast a one-off night of entertainment at the London Palladium, entitled We Are Most Amused And Amazed, with the proceeds going towards the Prince’s Trust charity.

It is thought the palace will release an official portrait of Charles, the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, to celebrate his big day.