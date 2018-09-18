Prince George has a new obsession - and he is teaching his parents about it too The dad-of-three proudly spoke about his eldest child

Prince William is a doting dad-of-three, and like all parents he is enjoying watching them grow and discover new interests and hobbies. And during a visit to the Acorn Children's Hospice on Tuesday, William revealed what his eldest son Prince George, five, is currently obsessed with. While in the activity room where a group of children were painting and making dinosaurs, William told one little girl: "George is obsessed with dinosaurs. We've been learning all about them." During the visit, William also showed that he was just like his mum, Princess Diana, who had first opened the hospice 30 years ago. He told well-wishers that it was "fantastic" to be there, and was praised for his caring nature during his visit.

Prince George is obsessed with dinosaurs

Acorn's Hospice President, Kay Alexander, gave an emotional speech during William's visit, where she spoke about how incredible it had been that Diana had opened the hospice – which at the time was the third in the world. She then told the audience: "I am going to get tearful," to which William replied: "Don't, you'll start me off as well." Kay also praised William afterwards, adding: "The fact that he can come round like that and just chat to anyone is the biggest, best thing that could happen to those parents. He is a star."

William with all three of his children at Prince Louis' christening

William left the hospice with a set of wooden dolls made for George and his siblings Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, four months, which had been crafted by the hospice's handyman. It wasn’t just the dolls that William was given for his children during his day out in Birmingham. While at the University of Birmingham, he was also handed copies of a specially-made colouring book for them. What's more, the books were dinosaur-themed. Vice-chancellor Sir David Eastwood – who handed the copies to the Prince - said that William had told him upon receiving them: "I'll be the most popular father in the country tonight."

