Why Meghan Markle's mum Doria is a useful person to have around ahead of royal tour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be jetting off to Australia in October

There isn’t long to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick-start their autumn tour, which begins in Sydney on Tuesday 16 October. And while the newlyweds have plenty of people on hand to help them throughout their overseas trip, it will be Meghan's mum Doria Ragland who they will be reaching out to for top tips, as she used to work as a travel agent. In an interview with Canadian lifestyle publication BayStBull in 2015, Meghan opened up about her passion for travelling and food, which were two main topics of her now closed-down blog, The Tig. She said: "My mum was a travel agent, so it’s always been a passion of mine. Food is quite near and dear to my heart, so in starting The Tig, I just wanted to create a hub to house all of those things."

Doria Ragland has a lot of travel knowledge to offer Harry and Meghan

Doria is incredibly close to both Meghan and her new son-in-law Harry, and even made a surprise appearance on Thursday to accompany the royal couple to Meghan's cookbook launch at Kensington Palace. Doria met the group of women who helped to create the charity cookbook following last year's Grenfell Tower fire, and introduced herself by saying: "I'm Meg's mum."

MORE: Meghan Markle avoids wardrobe malfunction

Earlier in the week, Doria was spotted flying into the UK, although it hadn’t been revealed beforehand that she would be attending the launch. The tour will see Harry and Meghan visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand too. During their trip they will in Sydney for the Invictus Games, where they will be joined by none other than David Beckham – the ambassador of the 2018 games.

Loading the player...

Meghan was joined by Harry and Doria at her cookbook launch

READ: Meghan Markle launches dream cookbook with Prince Harry by her side - see photos

David announced the news on Instagram in August, writing: "I've been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I've been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.