Duchess of Sussex avoids a wardrobe malfunction as she arrives at Grenfell book launch event The royal is supporting the Grenfell community with a new cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning at the launch of a new cookbook on Thursday, held at Kensington Palace. Meghan attended the event with her husband Prince Harry to celebrate the new cookbook, which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The Duchess wrote the foreword to the book, titled Together: Our Community Kitchen, which showcases the family recipes the women cook at the Hubb Community Kitchen - set up to support the local community after the tragic fire in June 2017.

Meghan exiting the car with her mum and her husband

Meghan smiled as she chatted to guests at the celebratory event. The Duchess dressed in a very stylish ensemble including a bodysuit by Tuxe, a skirt from one of her favourite designers Misha Nonoo and a royal blue coat by Smythe. She wore her long, dark hair down which blew in the wind beautifully. Her makeup was kept neutral and fuss-free.

Doria Ragland makes surprise appearance with Meghan Markle at cookbook launch

Meghan's coat - the moderately tailored, single-breasted column design by Smythe, is an excellent choice for the royal and it ensured her skirt didn't blow up in the blowy british weather. She avoided a near wardrobe malfunction, that's for sure. The coat cost Meghan $1,195.00 (£899) and is already selling out fast.

Meghan's coat was made in Canada

Meghan first became involved with the Hubb Community Kitchen in January 2018 when she started making regular private visits. The kitchen formed when local women decided to gather together to prepare fresh food for their families and neighbours to help the community to join together and move forward following their sad loss. 'Hubb' means 'love' in Arabic. Profits of the book will help the Hubb Community Kitchen to strengthen lives and communities through cooking.

In the foreword, the Duchess wrote: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to…Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

