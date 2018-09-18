Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland spotted at airport as she makes visit to the UK How lovely for Meghan!

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland has been spotted at Los Angeles International Airport, making her way to London to visit her daughter. The footage, shared on Inside Edition, shows Doria walking through the airport with an attendant who pushes her suitcase for her and shows her to the lift. Dressed casually in comfy trousers, a long-sleeved top, sunglasses and trainers, she looked relaxed as she prepared for her flight.

Meghan and her mum on her royal wedding day

It is not known whether the video was captured earlier in the summer or very recently, so it's unclear whether Doria will be visiting Meghan again imminently. It was recently revealed that she spent an extended holiday with her daughter and Prince Harry in England over the summer, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

MORE: How Meghan Markle put a lot of thought into Prince Harry's birthday present

Loading the player...

He wrote on Twitter: "Sources confirm to @ABC @GMA that Duchess Meghan's mom Doria Ragland visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer. Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan."

Doria and Meghan have a very close relationship

The royal couple took a break from their royal duties during August, and it's thought that that's when Doria flew over from the States to visit them. Meghan and Harry are leasing a four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds, where they can receive guests privately. But, it could be that Doria is heading out to London again to visit Meghan at her palace home – perhaps even to support her in her first solo venture as a royal, which was announced on Monday.

MORE: Revealed - the emotional first time Meghan Markle was reunited with her wedding dress

Meghan has helped to produce a cookbook by a group of women involved in the Grenfell Tower tragedy, who run the Hub Community Kitchen for the neighbourhood. Not only has she written the foreword for the book, but she has also spent time cooking with the women and helped them to get published - proceeds from the book will support the kitchen, enabling it to stay open and to thrive. On Thursday 20 September, she will host a celebratory event with the women involved at Kensington Palace – perhaps Doria will be there, too.