Revealed: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's secret summer break with Doria Ragland This sounds lovely!

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland spent an extended summer holiday with her daughter and Prince Harry in England over the summer, it has been reported. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "Sources confirm to @ABC @GMA that Duchess Meghan's mom Doria Ragland visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer. Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan."

Meghan and her mother Doria

The royal couple took a break from their royal duties during August, and it's thought that that's when Doria flew over from the States to visit them. Meghan and Harry are leasing a four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds, where they can receive guests privately.

MORE: The sweet and super stylish way Prince Harry pays tribute to wife Meghan Markle with his ties

Loading the player...

Previous reports have revealed the cottage "is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views." Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure for the couple. A source has told HELLO! that the property is difficult to reach and the couple travel in and out by helicopter to minimise disruption on local roads.

The Duchess also made time to head out to her former home, Toronto, to visit best friend Jessica Mulroney during her time off – flying out for a three-day visit in late-August. Sources have confirmed to Good Morning America that Meghan quietly travelled to the city, where she was based while working on Suits, and stayed in Jessica's family home.

ICMI: Sources confirm to @ABC @GMA that Duchess Meghan's mom Doria Ragland visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer.

Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan. https://t.co/1Iu8iU6Lbf — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 7, 2018

Meghan and her former stylist Jessica spent their days catching up, lounging by the pool and playing with Jessica's three children – twin sons Brian and John, eight, and daughter Ivy, five. The source added that the kids "love seeing their Auntie Meg". The Duchess and Jessica also enjoyed an evening out with close pals.

READ MORE: What Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep in their cars - and it will surprise you!

It's thought that Meghan hadn't seen her mum Doria since she and Harry's royal wedding day back in May, so no doubt it was wonderful to spend some time together behind closed doors.