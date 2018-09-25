Why Meghan Markle has chosen to undertake her first solo engagement today Today marks a very special day for Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her sweet little touches, so it's no wonder why she picked 25 September to embark on her first solo engagement. It marks the one year anniversary since Meghan joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, where they stepped out together as a couple for the very first time. At the time, the royal couple had been quietly dating for just over a year, and just two months later they announced the news of their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan made their official debut at the Invictus Games a year ago

This is not the first time Meghan, 37, has done something sentimental during royal engagements. When she kicked off her tour around the UK, the former Suits star would fittingly opt to wear items that were meaningful to the chosen place. For her trip to Scotland, the Duchess of Sussex dressed in a very Scottish-themed outfit for the occasion - a Burberry tartan coat. In Ireland, Meghan dazzled crowds in a beautiful forest green top from Givenchy - a clear nod to the national flag. For her engagement in Cardiff, the American beauty wore a pair of trousers by Welsh brand Hiut Denim and a patriotic green tote bag by DeMellier London, which was a clear tribute to the Welsh flag.

The stunning wedding gown is full of special meanings

But in one of the most sentimental moves, on her wedding day, Meghan wore a stunning silk tulle veil - which had a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. The new royal wanted 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony, so the veil was designed representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.

In the upcoming ITV documentary Queen of the World, Meghan revealed that her iconic wedding gown contained 'something blue' from her first ever date with her future husband Prince Harry. The Duchess revealed that she took some blue fabric from the dress she was wearing when she first met the Prince. Meghan revealed that it was "so nice" to see her veil again, and explained: "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

