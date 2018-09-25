Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looks nervous as she cracks open a beer The Crown Princess laughed as she enjoyed a can of beer in NYC

The Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked fairly apprehensive as she opened up a can of Carlsberg to try while attending an event which focused on Denmark's achievements in sustainability in New York City earlier this week. The royal jokily looked nervous as she cracked open the famous Danish export, and toasted to the amusement of onlookers before having a sip.

The mum-of-four looked fabulous for the event in a silk floral blouse, and complemented the look with black trousers and nude heels. The Crown Princess is originally from Australia, and married into the Danish royal family when she married Crown Prince of Denmark Frederick in 2004. The royal recently gave a speech to celebrate his 50th birthday, telling him: "You are a positive person, and easily moved to laughter. And you are not stingy with your laughter… or your jokes for that matter. And often the two come together, you always laugh (a lot) at your own jokes."

She continued: "And I have simply lost count of the amount of times that you have told the same joke over and over again, it is as if you are trying to continuously perfect how they are delivered." Mary continued to reveal that whenever they go out for dinner, when the waiter comes over to ask if they are finished their meal "you can be dead certain that you will answer, 'No, no I'm Danish'. Every time, and laugh every time." The couple share four children, Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven, and regularly share photos of their family life on Instagram. The pair recently holidayed at their summer residence, Grasten Palace, with their children, and shared a snap of Prince Vincent playing with frogs in the grounds of the palace, with the caption: "Summer holiday at Gråsten Castle. HRH Prince Vincent in the back of the castle. The frogs were of course released afterwards."

