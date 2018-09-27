Princess Beatrice's emotional speech ahead of sister Eugenie's royal wedding – watch The Queen's granddaughter spoke about never facing anything alone

Princess Beatrice looked close to tears as she gave an empowering speech about never facing anything alone. The royal, who was a guest speaker at the WE Day UN in New York, took to the stage in front of thousands of young people and admitted: "As a young working woman in the public life, I have had to learn some lessons the hard way, but those lessons have taught me to be strong and to never give up."

Beatrice, whose younger sister Princess Eugenie is due to marry next month, highlighted three important messages. Her final was the most poignant, as Beatrice said: "The final message is one that I have benefited from the most. You don't have to face anything alone – not illness, not bullying, not anxiety or stress, at school or at home. You can reach out to others. You should reach out to others."

Watch Princess Beatrice's speech below:



She continued: "Find someone in our life you can confide in. And if you feel you can't share with those closest to you, there are so many resources available. Your local library, your school, your community centre. They all have services that you can reach out to for the help you need. You are never alone no matter what the obstacle."

Beatrice's other two messages were "to find that tiny flame inside of you that makes you shine brighter than you feel" and to "never give up, no matter what obstacles are put in your way". She added: "If you push yourself a little each time you face an obstacle, you realise your potential and you get even closer to your goal."

"I have had to learn some lessons the hard way," Beatrice said

The Princess was in New York to speak at the second annual WE Day UN – a youth empowerment event to celebrate youth and educators from across the Tri-State area. But Beatrice, 30, will be heading back to London soon to spend time with her younger sister Eugenie, 28, who is walking down the aisle in a couple of weeks. Beatrice will act as maid of honour on her sister's big day and will no doubt be helping the royal bride-to-be with the final wedding preparations.

