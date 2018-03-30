Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wear Easter bonnets in adorable throwback photo By Robert Peterpaul

Princess Eugenie gave royal fans a treat when she shared a sweet holiday throwback of her and her sister Princess Beatrice on March 30. Just in time for Easter weekend, the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York posted the adorable photo with the caption: “Happy Easter from the York sisters!” Throwing a little jest in she added: “Celebrating Easter in a bonnet since 1992…” The picture showed the young siblings, who are roughly two years apart, rocking matching floral gowns and cute festive bonnets while sitting in a field of yellow tulips.

Since launching her account at the beginning of March, the art gallery associate director has gained over 38k followers and has been consistently posting throwback photos. Eugenie’s also recently shared a funny photo of her sitting on the steps of St. Paul’s church in a hot pink outfit. “Monday mornings..” she fittingly captioned the post, “always graceful stifling a yawn on the steps of St Paul's in a full pink suit!!!”





The Princess also unearthed an old family photo in honor of her birthday, which she celebrated on March 23. The night before her big day, she posted a picture of her as a tot, shouting as she walked alongside her mother Sarah, sister Beatrice and Prince Andrew. The hilarious photo shows the clan wearing some pretty great vintage fashion. She wrote: “Going into my birthday tomorrow like....”

Eugenie delighted the world when she became the first member of the royal family to create a personal Instagram account. She made her Instagram debut at the beginning of the month, in celebration of International Women’s Day. “I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram,” she wrote along with a short clip of her candid speech from the WE Day charity concert, which was held at London's SSE Arena. She continued to write in the caption: “I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart.”

It’s an exciting time for the young royal as she recently announced her wedding date. Eugenie will tie the knot with fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12, 2018. The bride-to-be's dad Prince Andrew tweeted out the date on his official Twitter account, with a statement that read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."