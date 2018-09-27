Frank and Christine Lampard spotted taking new baby girl out for first stroll The couple welcomed baby Patricia earlier this month

Christine and Frank Lampard welcomed their first child together, baby Patricia, earlier in September, and have now been spotted taking the little girl out for her first stroll. In the sweet pictures - published on the Mail Online - the couple can be seen happily walking in the park whilst pushing the baby's pram, with Christine smiling and laughing in the autumn sunshine. Aw! Frank looked equally as content, holding on to the lead of their dog, Minnie, while his wife took charge of the pram.

The couple welcomed baby Patricia last week

The couple announced the arrival of baby Patricia via social media last week. Christine wrote alongside the first snap of the newborn: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love @franklampard."The lovely name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after falling ill with pneumonia.

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard enjoy some quality time with his daughters - photo

Loading the player...

Frank and Christine's celebrity pals have been quick to send their best wishes on their new addition, with the footballer's cousin Jamie Redknapp being one of the first to congratulate them. "Congratulations guys so pleased for you both and the name,"he wrote – while Holly Willoughby added: "Just sooooo wonderful.... you look so beautiful and happy... sending you so much Baldwin love from us all..."

Christine and Frank just before the birth

Following Christine's post, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes also dedicated their This Morning intro to the star, with Ruth saying: "Very big news to announce, my fellow Loose Woman Christine Lampard has welcomed a baby girl along with her husband Frank. She is called Patricia Charlotte and I'm not absolutely sure, but Frank's late mother was called Patricia so I'm assuming that that's after her… she looks glowing [in her Instagram photo]. I hope she wore her lipstick all the way through!"

MORE: THE LONDON HOME WHERE FRANK AND CHRISTINE LAMPARD WILL RAISE THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER

Since the birth, the couple have remained private about their new family dynamic on their social media accounts. Frank is also dad to daughters Luna and Isla from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas – and Christine is a doting stepmum to the girls. No doubt they've been very excited to meet their new little sister!