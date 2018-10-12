Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have chosen this celebrated photographer for the royal wedding He's worked with Eugenie before…

Princess Eugenie has chosen someone she knows and trusts to capture her official royal wedding photographs on Friday. The Princess has enlisted Alex Bramall to be her official photographer, who previously photographed her for a feature in Harper's Bazaar US in 2016.

Eugenie and Jack confirmed the appointment on Friday, with Alex saying it was a "privilege" to work at the royal wedding. "It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days," he said. "I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."

Princess Eugenie and Jack have chosen Alex Bramall to take their wedding photos

Alex is a British fashion and portrait photographer who is based in London. He began his career in the art department at British Vogue before setting up his own studio in 2014. Since that time his work has been published internationally in titles such as Vogue, Vogue Russia, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar US, Harper's Bazaar UK and Porter magazine.

MORE: Find out how Jack Brooksbank spent his last night as a single man

Photos shared on Alex's Instagram account show he has recently captured other high profile names including Jenna Coleman, Alexa Chung, Keira Knightley and Louis Tomlinson.

Loading the player...

Get all the details about Eugenie and Jack's wedding

The photographer will be on hand to capture the all-important official wedding portraits at Windsor Castle after Eugenie and Jack's wedding. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will pose for the photographs alongside the newlyweds and their parents, including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Joining the group will be Eugenie and Jack's bridal party, including sister Princess Beatrice, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, who has been chosen to be a bridesmaid.

STORY: See Princess Eugenie and Jack's gorgeous royal wedding flowers

Princess Eugenie and Jack will marry in a lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 11am on Friday 12 October. Following their wedding ceremony, the couple will go on a short carriage procession through Windsor town centre before returning to the castle for a reception hosted by the Queen. In the evening, a select number of guests will attend an evening reception at Royal Lodge Windsor, hosted by Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.