Prince George and Princess Charlotte have big roles at Princess Eugenie's wedding The second royal wedding will take place on Friday 12 October

With only days to go before Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot, the Palace has revealed fresh new details of the upcoming nuptials. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will act as pageboy and bridesmaid, while the bride's sister, Princess Beatrice, has been confirmed as the maid of honour at the royal wedding, which will take place on Friday 12 October at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Wednesday, just two days before Eugenie and Jack's big day, revealing that the couple have chosen six bridesmaids and two pageboys.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be pageboy and bridesmaid at the wedding

Other bridesmaids include: Savannah and Isla Philips, the daughters of Autumn and Peter Phillips, Mia Tindall, four, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Maud Windsor, five and goddaughter of Princess Eugenie and daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor, and Theodora Williams, who is the six-year-old daughter of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams. Meanwhile, Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, will join five-year-old George as pageboy. The Queen's youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and ten-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will take on the role of Special Attendants. Jack has also asked his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his Best Man at his wedding.

There's no denying that Beatrice and Eugenie are extremely close. The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are just one year apart in age, previously lived together at an apartment in St. James' Palace before Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank moved to Ivy Cottage, a home within Kensington Palace. Despite growing up in the spotlight, the royals have remained loyal to each and often attend various official events together.

Earlier this year, in her first media interview with The Telegraph, Eugenie explained the differences between her and older sister. "We get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things," she shared. "I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say. I tell it as it is. I am shyer at first. Like, at a party I will say to Beatrice as we go in, 'Oh, you go first.' But then, when we're actually in, I am much louder and she is far more polite and solicitous."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will marry on 12 October

Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be held at the same venue used by Prince Harry and Meghan. After the ceremony, the newlyweds will embark on a short carriage ride through Windsor. Following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests. According to the Sunday Times, there will also be a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the property is the family home of Prince Andrew. The following day, it is thought that guests will be treated to an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment.

