Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding flowers have been unveiled – and they are beautiful! The couple have enlisted floral designer Rob Van Helden to create the church flowers for their wedding, using seasonal foliage and flowering branches sourced locally from Windsor Great Park.

The designs have been chosen to reflect the rich tones of autumn, and include Liquid Amber trees, roses, spray roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries. Mr Van Helden said: "It has been the greatest privilege and honour to create the flowers for Princess Eugenie and Jack, on their Wedding day. Her Royal Highness has been very involved from the start and has been instrumental in the autumnal theme.

"The whole floral design team and I wish Princess Eugenie and Jack our heartfelt congratulations and we hope they have a magical Wedding day." A photo shared on the Royal Family Twitter account gave a first glimpse at the beautiful blooms, which feature an array of seasonal flowers in complementing tones of pink and red.

Eugenie's floral designer was born and brought up in Holland, growing up surrounded by flowers. He moved to London 31 years ago, where he started his floristry business from the back of his car. Now supported by a team, including his sister Patrice Van Helden Oakes, he creates floral designs across the UK and abroad.

The flowers have been designed by Rob Van Helden

The bride is expected to follow in royal tradition and carry a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. Myrtle for royal bouquets comes from a bush grown from a posy originally given to Eugenie's great-great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. The wedding custom dates back to when Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Victoria, carried it among her bridal flowers in 1858.

The Queen, Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge and Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York, have all followed the tradition. On her wedding day in July 1986, Sarah wore an elaborate floral headdress containing her husband Prince Andrew's favourite flowers, fragrant gardenias. Her bouquet was designed by society florist Jane Packer and featured lilies and lily of the valley arranged in an 'S' shape. Lily of the valley has been a staple for many previous royal bouquets as it represents marital happiness.

