This is why Princess Eugenie's royal wedding may not go as planned Uh oh!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day is fast approaching, but it looks like the royal wedding might not go quite as planned if the weather has anything to say about it! Unfortunately, Storm Callum is expected to hit the UK on Friday, after a short spell of warm weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, the weather can never be exactly predicted, so the royal bride may enjoy bright skies in Windsor, though no doubt the team at the palace are putting plans in place in case of the forecasted strong winds and rain.

Eugenie and Jack may have to battle the weather on the day

On Wednesday's BBC Breakfast, presenter Carol Kirkwood advised royal wedding guests to "stick a few extra pins in their hats" ahead of Friday's weather front, though she did add that she hoped Eugenie would arrive safely at the chapel before any wind or rain. The newlyweds are due to take a short carriage ride after the ceremony, so it's thought they will now opt for a roofed version, unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The palace website reveals that had it rained on Harry and Meghan's big day, the Scottish State Coach would have been used to protect them from the weather – so perhaps Eugenie and Jack will be seen riding in the beautiful enclosed carriage. It has large glass windows and unique transparent windows in the roof, so it's perfect for onlookers to see the beautiful bride. It was most recently used at Windsor Horse Show in 2016 for the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations.

They may choose to ride in the beautiful Scottish State Coach

Storm or not, it's set to be a stunning ceremony for Jack and Eugenie, whose nuptials will be broadcast on ITV with a special edition of This Morning. The special, hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St George's Chapel before crossing to live coverage of the ceremony at 11am. Viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

