Prince Andrew had everyone in tears at Princess Eugenie's wedding by doing something he had never done before

One of the most apparent things at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding was the love her family and friends had for her and Jack Brooksbank. And at her first reception after she said her vows in St George's Chapel, her dad Prince Andrew showed everyone just how close his family is in his father of the bride speech. One guest, who worked for the royal family, told HELLO! after the wedding: "Prince Andrew gave a great father of the bride speech. There were some great anecdotes from childhood, and all the way through to current affairs and how the dynamics of their relationship work.

Princess Eugenie's dad Prince Andrew had everyone in tears with his father of the bride speech

"The one thing that made me cry was when the Duke said that he was going to do something that he's never done before, and he went over to his son-in-law and hugged him. He isn’t a very tactile person." He added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Prince Andrew and Sarah, and Jack's parents." Doting dad Andrew was beaming with pride as he walked Eugenie down the aisle, and was seen helping to ensure her train wasn’t caught in the car door as she left the chapel.

Princess Eugenie arriving at St George's Chapel on her wedding day

Despite divorcing, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have remained great friends and even live together at The Royal Lodge, where they threw not only one, but two parties to remember following their daughter's wedding. Sarah was spotted wearing a sentimental bracelet with Eugenie's name engraved on it during the ceremony, while Eugenie's big sister Princess Beatrice embraced her role as Maid of Honour. Beatrice was seen wiping away tears as she saw her sister in her wedding dress for the first time, and read an emotional reading from The Great Gatsby inside the chapel.

Andrew was beaming with pride throughout his daughter's special day

Following the wedding, Sarah took to social media to reminisce about the last couple of days, and posted a series of photographs of the happy couple on their wedding day. In one black-and-white photo of the newly weds leaving the chapel, Sarah captioned the post: "Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family."

