Inside details from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding reception Princess Eugenie and Jack married at St George's Chapel on Friday morning

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have kicked off their wedding celebrations in style! Following their traditional service at St George's Chapel on Friday morning, the newlyweds embarked on a horse-drawn carriage processional through Windsor before they joined royal weddings guests at Windsor Castle for the reception, which was hosted by the Queen. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that proud father-of-the-bride, Prince Andrew, had guests in stitches with his light-hearted and moving speech. A guest at the reception shared: "Prince Andrew gave a great father-of-the-bride speech, there was some great anecdotes from childhood and all the way through to current affairs.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday

"He also touched upon how the dynamics of their relationship work. The one thing that made me cry was the Duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person." The guest added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family." Another wedding guest revealed that the new groom was told to get off his chair so he jumped off the chair, having made a "really lovely speech".

The couple exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel

Jack's former headmaster, Anthony Wallersteiner, had nothing but sweet things to say about the newlyweds, telling HELLO!: "For a young man of 32 to be that open it was quite touching. She is the one light of his life and she makes him compete. He can't imagine spending a day away from her. Everyone was touched. Everyone welled up. Eugenie wasn't sobbing but there were eyes welling up everywhere. It was sweet, short. Modern. Despite all of this it was one of the most modern and genuine weddings I've been to." Heaping praise on the Andrew's speech, he added: "In the speech, he said, 'Obviously they are in love and would stay in love for the rest of their lives. They're immensely compatible."

He also revealed how Prince Andrew gave a sweet anecdote about having two daughters and "having to clear up endless Barbie dolls". Mr Wallersteiner continued: "He talked about the challenges of tidying up a teenager's bedroom when he came back from the Falkland Islands as a naval officer. He thought he knew how to keep a ship shape but try doing that to a teenage girl's bedroom."

A red velvet and chocolate cake was served at the wedding reception

They were all served canapes before leaving with maroon tote bags which was emblazoned with intertwined initials and the wedding date. They were also served wedding cake, which was decorated in autumnal orange leaves and dark green ivy sugar work. The five-tier centrepiece, created by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot, was made of layers of red velvet and chocolate, was covered in white icing and features the bride and groom's initials E and J in golden monograms around the base. Later on in the day, wedding guests will enjoy a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the property is the family home of Prince Andrew.

