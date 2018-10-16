Princess Eugenie releases new wedding photo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte The royal married Jack Brooksbank on Friday

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans with another picture from her wedding! The newlywed took the time to thank well-wishers for all their lovely messages after she married long-term partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday morning. The lovely photo captures a tender moment between the bride and groom with their young bridal party, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," wrote Eugenie on Tuesday afternoon - click here for the Instagram picture.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in the bridal party

Other young bridesmaids alongside Charlotte included; Savannah and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor and Theodora Williams, who is the six-year-old daughter of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams. Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, joined five-year-old George as pageboy. The young children were looked after by Lady Louise Windsor - who also had a big part in her cousin's wedding by being named as a special attendant.

After their afternoon reception in Windsor Castle, Jack drove Eugenie away in a silver DB10 Aston Martin sports car. They headed to the York family home Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park for the evening celebrations. The Queen's granddaughter Eugenie, who is ninth in line to the throne, and tequila brand ambassador Jack, said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 850 people on Friday morning.

It was a day of celebrations for the happy couple, but in order to keep their young bridal party entertained on what would have been a long day for them, Eugenie gave all her bridesmaids and pageboys bespoke gifts to entertain them. A source told HELLO!: "All the bridesmaids and pageboys were given bespoke packs to entertain them during the long day from KeepEmQuiet.com. The packs, which had individual names on, included colouring books, tailored games, figurines and puzzles. They also had dress up glasses and magic painting."

