Princess Eugenie’s secret THIRD wedding look revealed - it might surprise you

Princess Eugenie has spent the weekend celebrating her new marriage to Jack Brooksbank in style, and her exciting third wedding outfit has been revealed. The newlywed royal's third choice might shock fans with its modernity in comparison to the very traditional white Peter Pilotto gown she wore for the ceremony. However, she did break away a little from tradition when she stepped out in a sleek rose-blush Zac Posen dress at the evening reception. And now, couture designer Sam Dougal - of design house Gainsbourg - has shared a video on Instagram, showing a completely unexpected and fresh royal wedding aesthetic worn by the Princess.

Sam's video shows a rose-pink biker jacket with sparkly 'Mrs Brooksbank' handwriting emblazoned on the back. According to Harper's Bazaar, the jacket was constructed with a silk crepe and the handwriting was based on the Princess' own. In the interview, Sam revealed that Eugenie paired the jacket with a white mini dress for an unconventional look that reflected the "fun and informality" of the festival theme at the Royal Lodge, which took place for the couple's second day of celebrations on Saturday.

It is said to be the princess' handwriting

Talking about how he worked with Eugenie's stylist Sarah Price to create the look, Dougal also said: "Much like Eugenie, the look is totally unique, and full of fun. It's a simple party dress with a modern jacket," before adding: "And to imagine a royal bride in a biker jacket celebrating her wedding at Windsor Castle – it's fun and unexpected." Under the Gainsbourg label, Dougal also designed Eugenie's dress for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May this year. The newlyweds' official portrait was captured at Royal Lodge, Windsor ahead of the private evening dinner on Friday. In the photo, they are the picture of happiness as they walk through the royal residence hand-in-hand, with Eugenie gazing adoringly at her husband, who looks dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.

