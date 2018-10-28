William and Harry set to split following big Kensington Palace changes It's the end of an era for the fab four

Princes William, 36, and Harry, 34, are beloved for their brotherly bond, which royal fans have watched grow in strength year-upon-year as they've grown up and started their own families, but the latest Kensington Palace news suggests that the brothers will soon part ways. According to Roya Nikkhah, Royal Correspondent for The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan are making arrangements for the birth of their first child next Spring, which includes a formal division of their joint royal household. Roya writes: "The Sussexes are expected to leave their two-bedroom home at Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and may choose to move into the main palace or find a new royal residence."

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate

Having separate courts would also reflect the different responsibilities both brothers have as they continue to forge their own paths with their families. William and Kate will increase their work as head of state and consort, while Harry and Meghan can be more flexible with their duties. It would mark the end of an era for the 'fab four ' - Kate, William, Harry and Meghan - but the families will continue to work together to support their charitable work through The Royal Foundation.

Harry and Meghan are currently in New Zealand as part of their Autumn Tour, after announcing Meghan's pregnancy at the start of the tour. Meanwhile, William and Kate attended a state banquet held for the Dutch royals at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The Sussexs and Cambridges haven't been photographer together since Harry and Meghan's exciting announcement, but there is sure to be family celebrations - along with Princes George and Lois, and Princess charlotte - when they return from the tour next week.

