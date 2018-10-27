Duchess Meghan divides fans with curtsy during royal tour What do you think?

The Duchess of Sussex has had her first experiences of meeting royalty from all over the world during her first official tour with Prince Harry – and looked as though she was a little unsure about how to greet the King and Queen of Tonga during her recent visit. A clip of the moment, noticed by some royal watchers on Twitter, shows Meghan and Harry bidding their farewells to King Tupou VI and his wife Queen Nanasipauʻu Tukuʻaho – with the Duchess looking a little hesitant before giving a small curtsy to both and seeing them back into their home.

Meghan did a small curtsy for the Queen of Tonga

It's unsurprising that Meghan may have felt a bit out of her comfort zone, since she only joined the royal family five months ago, and many fans felt she did a great job considering. "Looks like she wasn't sure and didn't have time to ask Prince Harry," one wrote, while another simply added: "So cute!". Others were divided over the bow of respect, with one saying: "I wonder if maybe she wasn’t sure if she should curtsy? Either way, you gotta commit!"

Duchess Meghan is chic in crimson as she watches Invictus basketball final with Prince Harry

Meghan has notably been working on her curtsy, however, and was seen effortlessly lowering to the Queen following Princess Eugenie's wedding earlier in October. In a sweet snapshot captured from the day, the young royals can be seen lining up to show their respect to Her Majesty – and Meghan looked more confident than ever as she lowered her right leg behind her and bowed.

Harry also bowed his head in respect

Back at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, Meghan understandably seemed a little nervous as she waited for the moment to give her curtsy – since she could be seen asking her husband Prince Harry to "say when" as they stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. He replied swiftly with a "now", ensuring that Meghan was in perfect timing with the rest of the family.

And during their own royal wedding in May, there was speculation as to whether the couple curtsied to the monarch at all – but footage has since shown that they did, after singing God Save The Queen at the end of the ceremony. The former actress has been practising the move since she announced her engagement to Harry, debuting her first curtsy on Christmas Day 2017, when she joined the family at church.