Prince Harry has revealed he still refers to his late mother Princess Diana in the sweetest way, in a soon-to-be released documentary in honour of Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70&will air on BBC One on Thursday – and the programme sees both Princes William and Harry discuss their childhood. When talking about Charles' passion for the environment, Harry speaks of his father's influence as well as his mother's – adorably referring to Diana as "Mummy". "He's done an amazing job. And without telling us what we should be doing or the direction we should go in, he's just let us learn from the nature of the job, learning from him, learning from Mummy," he says.

Diana and Charles with the young Princes

In the film, William and Harry open up about what it was like growing up with the Prince of Wales as their dad – revealing that he's always been passionate about the environment, and would even take them litter-picking on holiday. "I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for just picking up rubbish," Harry says. "I didn't go out consciously looking for it. When you go for walks anywhere, if you see something, it stands out, you pick it up… It's like I've literally done this because I'm programmed to do it, because my father did it. And actually, we should all be doing it."

Prince William then adds: "He took us litter-picking when we were younger, on holiday. We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him. And again, both of us thought, 'Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it'. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags."

The 60-minute documentary was filmed over the past 12 months, both at work and behind the scenes, at home and abroad – and will also see the Duchess of Cornwall speak candidly about Charles and his work.