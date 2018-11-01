Prince Harry took this amazing photograph of pregnant Meghan Markle in New Zealand Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal tour came to an end on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delighted fans by sharing one of their own personal photos to mark the end of their royal tour. Mum-to-be Meghan proudly cradled her blossoming baby bump in the sweet snap taken by Prince Harry during their final day in New Zealand, which was posted on the Kensington Palace official Instagram account on Thursday.

"A message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: 'Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis,'" the message read. "'Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.' 'The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops.' – Kate Sheppard."

The photo was taken as the couple the Redwoods Tree Walk - a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees – on Wednesday. Meghan was dressed down for the engagement, after changing into flat shoes and a warm puffa jacket, with her hair tied back into a loose bun.

The Duke and Duchess will no doubt have fond memories of their first major overseas tour together, as it began with the announcement that they are expecting their first child in 2019. The couple have received scores of gifts for their unborn baby, and spoke regularly about their excitement at becoming parents throughout the 16-day trip.

Prince Harry revealed the sweet name he uses to refer to their future child during a speech on Monday, speaking of their “little bump” as he addressed the crowd at Abel Tasman National Park on the South Island. Meghan also gave an insight into how she was coping with her pregnancy, admitting that she’s doing "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. She told a fellow mother that she had been "running on adrenaline", and had even woken at 4:30am for a morning yoga session while they were in Sydney.

