Prince Harry once again showed his sensitive side when he stopped to speak to a young boy during a public walkabout in New Zealand on Tuesday – after hearing that he had recently lost his mother. Six-year-old Otia Nante was amongst the crowds hoping to chat with the royal couple, when Harry came over to him and heard his heartbreaking story. The Prince spoke to the youngster for several minutes, according to Australia's Daily Telegraph, telling him: "Everything will be okay - look at me."

Prince Harry and Meghan during the walkabout

Otia's grandmother Te Nante, 52, who now looks after the little boy, later said: "Harry just said 'everything will be fine, you will grow up to be strong and positive'." The Prince also offered the doting grandmother words of support, too, telling her: "You’re doing a great job, Nan," he said. "Nans are so important in our lives." Of course, the Queen was a huge part of Harry and William's support system after the death of Princess Diana – helping to shield the young Princes from the media attention by keeping them in Balmoral following the accident.

Others in the crowd also overheard the sweet conversation between Harry and Otia - whose mother sadly took her own life – with some reporting that the Prince made reference to Meghan and how happy he now is. During the public walkabout, the royal couple received plenty more baby gifts and well wishes from fans, in what was the penultimate day of their first overseas tour together.

Tuesday's packed schedule also saw Meghan and Harry dedicate an area of native bush in Redvale, North Shore to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, visit New Zealand children's charity Pillars and join youngsters in a fun 'welly-wanging' contest. Later, the royal couple joined New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern for a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where the Duchess sweetly wore the same Antonio Berardi dress that she wore for her first-ever event with her husband back in 2017.