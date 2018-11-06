WATCH: The Three Degrees send Prince Charles a special birthday message What a lovely message!

It's heartwarming to imagine five-year-old Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, three, singing Happy Birthday to their grandfather on his 70th birthday next week, but as HELLO! can reveal there is already a very special recording of the celebratory verse dedicated to Prince Charles which can be heard in the video below.

Prince Charles will turn 70 on 14 November

During a whistle-stop tour to the UK, The Three Degrees, often credited as being his favourite group and so nicknamed Charlie's Angels, sang on video exclusively for the Prince as they told HELLO! how privileged they feel to know him. The glamorous trio of founder members Helen Scott and Valerie Holiday joined by Freddie Pool adore the Prince’s sense of humour. Helen recalled: "We were at a charity event wearing black jumpsuits, and he came dressed in a kilt. He came over to us and said, 'Well, look who's wearing the trousers today'."

In a personal message to the Prince, in the words of one of their most famous songs they advise he should Take Good Care of Yourself as they wish him, "perfect health," adding: "It has been an honour and a pleasure to have been able to say that we are Charlies' Angels, and we say thank you, because no matter how many interviews we do, your name always comes up, even in the USA, they are so impressed!

"When will we see you again?" is what they are most keen to know. For Charles's diary they are quick to remind him they will be back here in March for the 40 Years of Disco 2 tour. "As Americans we don't have a royal family and so we are enamoured with the idea of this line that just carries on forever. It was an honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace, and we want to go back... please..." laughed Valerie.

