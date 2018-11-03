Prince George and Princess Charlotte caused trouble for Prince Charles on tour: find out why This is so funny!

Just like any doting grandfather, Prince Charles couldn’t resist picking up some souvenirs and gifts for his grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a royal tour in the South Pacific at the beginning of April. However, in an amusing exchange set to feature in a new BBC documentary – his team struggled to find the correct currency to pay for all of his shopping during a visit to the local market.

The future King said he wanted to do his bit for the local economy while browsing the market in Port Vila, Vanuatu during his tour in April 2018, and first bought a colourful clutch bag before going on to find an array of other souvenirs, including some gifts for his grandchildren. However, the only difficulty was finding the right amount of local currency to pay for his shopping.

Prince Charles bought gifts for Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a market in Vanuatu

"In the background, his protection officer and private secretary had to leap into action on his behalf," the narrator said over the clip, which will air in the new BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

Unperturbed, Charles continued to shop at various stalls around the market, picking up a wicker basket before finding some gifts for Prince William and Kate’s young children. "I’m wondering whether to buy a pig or not," he said to his team. "They’re rather nice. Children always love those don’t they, pigs?"

The moment will feature in Prince Charles' new BBC documentary in honour of his 70th birthday

He added to his staff: "James, I may have to take these back for the children. Could I buy two of those?" The items in question were pig ornaments hand carved from wood, which have no doubt since gone on display in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nursery at Kensington Palace.

Prince Charles clearly dotes on his young grandchildren, and recently revealed his excitement at becoming a grandfather again following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child together in spring 2019. The father-of-two has previously opened up about being a granddad, saying: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70 will air on Thursday 8 November at 9pm on BBC One.

