Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall certainly looked to be having the best time during their final evening in Ghana! The royal couple attended a state dinner on Monday night before heading to Nigeria on the next leg of their West African tour – and it looks like the pair couldn't resist taking to the dance floor with the President and the First Lady of Ghana. A video of the moment, shared on Clarence House's official Twitter account, shows Camilla bopping to the music with Nana Akugo-Addo, while Charles spins around the floor with Rebecca Akufo-Addo. How lovely!

IMAGE: Clarence House/Twitter/PA Wire

Clarence House captioned the video: "Their Royal Highnesses take to the dance floor, joining The President and the First Lady of Ghana. #RoyalVisitGhana," with some sweet musical emojis and the Ghanaian flag. Of course, plenty of royal fans were quick to comment on the candid footage, with many of them praising Camilla's dance moves!

One wrote: "Camilla has rhythm and is on beat! Charles has had impressive dance moves," while another added: "You go, girl! Duchess Camilla got some soul in her." One lady sweetly said: "Wow the Duchess of Cornwall can dance!!!! Fantastic. They are such a superb pair. Simply sublime."

🎶 Their Royal Highnesses take to the dance floor, joining The President and the First Lady of Ghana. 🎶#RoyalVisitGhana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/XOFfmWlBEq — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 6, 2018

Charles and Camilla are coming towards the end of their nine-day tour, which has seen them visit The Gambia, Ghana and finally Nigeria. During their time in Ghana, the Prince of Wales also opened up about his future fourth grandchild, admitting that he's worried for what lies ahead in the world due to environmental issues such as plastic pollution.

He warned that future generations will face a "completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world" unless action is taken – as well as speaking openly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming arrival. He said: "It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future."